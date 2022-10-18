Mumbai updates: Traffic cops to take action against taxi, auto drivers for refusing fares

Bombay HC calls for joint inspection report for cycle track at SGNP

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the petitioner activist, a forest range officer and a BMC officer to visit the proposed cycle track site at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and provide an updated project status on Thursday.

The inspection will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav is hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the construction of Powai cycle track that passes through the eco-sensitive SGNP zone. The track is also proposed to run along Pipeline Road and Vihar Lake.

The PIL filed by activist Amrita Bhattacharjee and three others has opposed the 36km project called ‘Green Wheels Along Blue Lines’, calling it “illegal and unauthorised."