Mumbai updates: Traffic cops to take action against taxi, auto drivers for refusing fares

Weather update: City, suburbs to see light to moderate rainfall
The India Meterological Department has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain associated with thunderstorms towards afternoon/night for next two days.
The temperature is expected to stay between 26 degree Celcius and 34 degree Celcius.
Bombay HC calls for joint inspection report for cycle track at SGNP
The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the petitioner activist, a forest range officer and a BMC officer to visit the proposed cycle track site at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and provide an updated project status on Thursday.
The inspection will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon.
A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav is hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the construction of Powai cycle track that passes through the eco-sensitive SGNP zone. The track is also proposed to run along Pipeline Road and Vihar Lake.
The PIL filed by activist Amrita Bhattacharjee and three others has opposed the 36km project called ‘Green Wheels Along Blue Lines’, calling it “illegal and unauthorised."
Maharashtra's Pune is witnessing heavy rains since yesterday which submerged the city. The dramatic visuals from the city are going viral on social media. See here
Action will be taken against auto and taxi drivers who refuse fares, under MVA section 178 (3),1988. Furthermore, a meeting will be organised to sensitise the drivers to behave better with citizens & aid in a hassle free commute. The police officials will be sensitised as well: Traffic cops
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)