Mumbai: Water cut in several parts of city today; details here

The water supply cuts have been undertaken by several municipal corporations in Mumbai and the metropolitan regions for maintenance and electrical work.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Water cut in several parts of city today; details here | Representative Image
The water supply in Panvel, Kalamboli, Kalundre, Vashi and a few other nodes in the city will be disrupted today, October 18, as the MSEDCL has undertaken work at Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant. Emergency electrical work has been undertaken by the agency.

The water supply will be disrupted from 10 am to 6 pm, said CIDCO and NMMC. The water supply will be restored the following day, on October 19 morning with low pressure.

Both the agencies have appealed to citizens to store water and use judiciously.

Water cut in Mumbai's Malad

Several areas in Mumbai's #Malad to see water cut due to work of cross connection of newly laid pipeline undertaken at Marve road, Malvani Gate No.1 on October 17 from 10 PM to 10 PM on October 18.

Areas with no water supply: Madh, Malvani, Rathodi Village, Malvani Village, Kharodi Village, Patelwadi, Shankerwadi, Jankalyan Nagar, Manori, Borivali (W) i.e. Gorai & Kandivali (W) i.e. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Complex & New Mhada Layout.

Water cut in Kalyan-Dombivli region

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation also announced a 12-hour water cut to day due to repairing and maintenance work on electrical and mechanical equipment at the 12th and Mohili Water Purification Center of KDMC.

Kalyan [east and west], Wadvali, Shahad and Titwala areas under KDMC will see water supply disruption.

Water cut in Thane

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is carrying out repair work f pneumatic gate system as Pise on Bhatsa river which supplies water to Mumbai and Thane.

Due to 10-day work undertaken, water supply has been disrupted in several areas of the city. The civic body informed that the water supply will be at a low pressure starting from October 17.

