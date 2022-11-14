Mumbai updates: Six years later, Kalwa Khadi Bridge finally opens for traffic

Government determined to free Thane city from traffic congestion: Eknath Shinde

The much-awaited Kalwa Khadi bridge third route was inaugurated on Sunday by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde along with the presence of ministers from Thane and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Abhijit Bangar.

During the inauguration, the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said, "Various projects are being planned to provide relief to Thanekars from internal traffic jams. The projects include a bypass, bridges, and an extension of the Eastern Freeway and the planning authorities MMRDA and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) are working on it. I believe that all the roads in Thane will be free from traffic jams very soon."

The bridge constructed over Kalwa creek connects Thane city and Kalwa and also reaches Navi Mumbai via Thane- Belapur from Thane city. 93% work of this bridge has been completed. However, to remove the traffic congestion in this area, the route from Thane Police Commissioner's Office to Kalwa Chowk - Belapur Road is being opened for traffic.

Read Also Government determined to free Thane city from traffic congestion: Eknath Shinde