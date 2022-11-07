e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai updates: Gokhale bridge to remain closed for vehicular traffic from today; check alternate routes
Live Updates

Mumbai updates: Gokhale bridge to remain closed for vehicular traffic from today; check alternate routes

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 09:13 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai updates: Gokhale bridge to remain closed for vehicular traffic from today; check alternate routes | FPJ
Follow us on
07 November 2022 09:13 AM IST

Vendor overcharges for bottle of Rail Neer, video goes viral; Central Railway initiates inquiry

Central Railway (CR) authorities have initiated an inquiry after a video clip of a vendor overcharging for a 1-litre bottle of Rail Neer packaged drinking water at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus went viral on social media.

The video tweeted by Twitter handle @mumbaimatterz on November 5, has gotten more than 51,000 views in 24 hours. Watch the video here:

Read Also
Mumbai: Vendor overcharges for bottle of Rail Neer, video goes viral; Central Railway initiates...
article-image
07 November 2022 09:13 AM IST

Gokhale bridge to remain closed from today for vehicular traffic after BMC declared it unsafe recently. Check the diversions here

07 November 2022 07:56 AM IST

MBMC wastes Rs.12 Crore every year on power-hogging street lights

The twin-city wait for LED (light emitting diode) street lights seems to be getting only longer. Even after three years, the ambitious project to replace sodium vapour lamps with LED lights has failed to take off and as a result, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has been wasting a huge amount of money from its treasury on the power-hogging streetlight lights every month. 

In a bid to take energy efficiency to another level, the central government has been aggressively promoting the use of LED bulbs. As a part of the initiative the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL)- a government public sector undertaking has extended an efficient lighting programme to urban local bodies across the nation.   

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC wastes Rs.12 Crore every year on power-hogging street lights
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Gokhale bridge to remain closed for vehicular traffic from today; check alternate...

Mumbai updates: Gokhale bridge to remain closed for vehicular traffic from today; check alternate...

Mumbai: After how many mishaps at King's Circle bridge will authorities swing into action

Mumbai: After how many mishaps at King's Circle bridge will authorities swing into action

Mumbai: Stray dogs to have reflective collars to prevent accidents

Mumbai: Stray dogs to have reflective collars to prevent accidents

Mumbai: Dadar Tilak, Reay Road, Byculla bridges, 7 other connectors planned to improve connectivity...

Mumbai: Dadar Tilak, Reay Road, Byculla bridges, 7 other connectors planned to improve connectivity...

Navi Mumbai: A planned city with jams caused by vehicles in transit

Navi Mumbai: A planned city with jams caused by vehicles in transit