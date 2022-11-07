Mumbai updates: Gokhale bridge to remain closed for vehicular traffic from today; check alternate routes

MBMC wastes Rs.12 Crore every year on power-hogging street lights

The twin-city wait for LED (light emitting diode) street lights seems to be getting only longer. Even after three years, the ambitious project to replace sodium vapour lamps with LED lights has failed to take off and as a result, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has been wasting a huge amount of money from its treasury on the power-hogging streetlight lights every month.

In a bid to take energy efficiency to another level, the central government has been aggressively promoting the use of LED bulbs. As a part of the initiative the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL)- a government public sector undertaking has extended an efficient lighting programme to urban local bodies across the nation.