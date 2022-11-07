Mumbai: Locals on Western Railway's suburban line see 15-20 min delay due to signal failure at Virar | File Image

Mumbai: Trains on the Western Railway's suburban section are running late by at least 15-20 minutes according to passengers. The trains running behind schedule is cascading effect from the signal failure reported earlier this morning.

On November 7, Monday, a signal failure was reported between Vaitarna and Virar on UP fast line around 5.47 am and it was restored by 6.20 am, said officials. They added the delay in trains may be cascading effect of the snag and said that services have now been restored to normal.

Read Also Mumbai: Local and express trains including Vande Bharat delay due to technical snag at Goregaon

However, the passengers have complained that they have been on the station for 30 minutes but the trains have not arrived yet. In chat box of M-indicator, a ublic transport application, the commuters have been complaining about trains running late.

A passenger had been waiting on Mira Road station for 30 minutes with no arrival in sight. Another passenger said that Bhayandar-Churchgate local meant to arrive at 12 arrived on Mira Road almost 20 minutes later.

Another passenger said that all local trains are running late by 15-20 minutes and added that some locals have also been cancelled.

Train delays due to technical snags

Three days ago, many express trains including Vande Bharat were delayed after a point failure was reported at Goregaon.

It took an hour for the railway to overcome the snag during which the Vande Bharat Express was halted around 40 minutes and six local services were cancelled and approximately 70 trains were delayed.

Similar incidents have been reported from Central Railway's suburban division as well. Recently due to fault in a coach, trains from Karjat to CSMT were delayed.