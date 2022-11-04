Mumbai: Local and express trains including Vande Bharat delay due to technical snag at Goregaon

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Local and express trains including Vande Bharat delay due to technical snag at Goregaon

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
Commuters were furstrated due to Signal failure at Goregaon. | Twitter
Mumbai: Several local and half a dozen express trains including Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande bharat train was put on halt due to the point failure at Gorgaon on Friday morning. It took an hour for the railway to overcome the snag during which the Vande Bharat Express was halted around 40 minutes and six local services were cancelled and approximately 70 trains were delayed.

Western railway spokeperson, while confirming the news said that there was a point failure at Goregaon on Up and Down fast lines at 6.20 am, which was put right at 7.23 am. Due to this, suburban trains were running late by 15 minutes on Friday morning.

Passengers blamed WR for not providing information

Frustrated with the delay, several passengers blamed WR for not providing specific information.

DRM Mumbai Central tweeted "Due to technical problems, all up and down fast suburban locals are running late by 15–20 minutes. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

Replying to that, Sanjay Shah tweeted, "Why don't you mention the specific problem and where it has happened? Even Vande Bharat is late. "Be transparent. The announcements on platforms for the same are very few, and the voice is not at all clear," said Dinesh Cheda.

