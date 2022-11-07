Mumbai: Vendor overcharges for bottle of Rail Neer, video goes viral; Central Railway initiates inquiry

The vendor who asked for Rs 20 for Rail Neer bottles | Twitter screengrab

Central Railway (CR) authorities have initiated an inquiry after a video clip of a vendor overcharging for a 1-litre bottle of Rail Neer packaged drinking water at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus went viral on social media.

The video tweeted by Twitter handle @mumbaimatterz on November 5, has gotten more than 51,000 views in 24 hours.

“Open looting of @Central_Railway Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. Rs15 Rail Neer is being openly sold for Rs 20. Seeing the confidence of the stall staff it seems to be a regular affair,” read the tweet.

The video has been retweeted by nearly 800 Twitterusers and has received around 1,600 likes. “This is being done at all the railway stations. Bottles of packaged water priced at Rs15 are being sold for Rs20 without any fear,” tweeted Ayush Kumar Singh.

Another Twitter user with the handle @AlertCitizens5 tweeted, “Yes, selling at Rs15 for regular temperature and Rs 20 for chilled (refrigerated) water at many stalls.”

Another user, Kamlesh Jha tweeted, “At most railway stations they charge Rs5 more and the logic behind this is 'chilling charge'. The MRP includes every charge.”

Meanwhile, user @Sirworks2022 demanded strict actionagainstthe culprits. “Sack the person or persons selling them for Rs20.Inform the stall owner if not aware. Selling basic necessities like water at such a high price while the government shouldhave installed taps and coolers all over the city for everyone to drink.”

A senior officer of CR said, “An inquiry has been initiated. If anyone is found guilty, appropriate action will be taken against the culprits.”