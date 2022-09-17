Mumbai updates: Megablock on Central Railway's main, trans harbour line this Sunday

Mega block on Central Railway and Transharbour line on Sunday; check details here

The Central Railway of Mumbai Division will be operating a Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, September 18.

The megablock is on lines: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Vidyavihar Up & Dn slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm

Thane-Vashi/Nerul Up and Dn Transharbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

