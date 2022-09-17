Mumbai: BMC on a mission to beautify the city | Wikimedia Commons

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has undertaken project of beautification of Mumbai. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has issued directions to its administration to undertake various work to beautify Mumbai. Accordingly, roads, bridges, foot paths, traffic island, coasts, gardens will be repaired, improved and will be kept clean.

BMC will also illuminate chowks and will maintain greenery in the city. Chahal also emphasized that all the work should be completed till the end of March 2023 and 50 percent work should be completed by end of December 2022. He has given clear instructions that all the work should be done artistically, be of good quality and durable.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the BMC Commissioner to immediately start the beautification work. The commissioner put forth a draft for the beautification project before the Shinde which he approved, following which Chahal conducted a meeting with all the civic officers on Friday.

A total of 16 areas have been identified where the ward officers will decide whether roads or bridges or garden needs a makeover. Chahal has also directed officers to click pictures after completion of work. An award will be given away to the ward which does good work, he said. A senior BMC officer will monitor the work and review the progress every week.