Mumbai: Cable-stayed Road-Over-Bridge to be ready by August 2023

Mumbai: If all goes according to plan, a new cable-stayed road over bridge (ROB) will be ready by August 2023 at Byculla.

Work on the proposed bridge has already started by MahaRail, a joint venture of the State Government and Ministry of Railways. The target is to complete the construction of a new four-lane cablestayed road overbridge within 350 days.

It will be parallel to the existing 100-year-old existing three lane bridge.

Once construction of the new four lane bridge is completed, traffic of the existing bridge will be diverted to the new one. One span of the existing bridge will be dismantled and then it will be connected to the new bridge.

MCGM has entrusted MahaRail with re-construction of 10 ROBs and 1RUB in Mumbai. An MOU was signed between MCGM and MahaRail for construction of these ROBs, reconstruction of Byculla ROB being one among the 10.

Byculla ROB, built in 1922, is one of the busiest bridges in Mumbai as it is located on the Eastern Express Highway. This bridge connects Fort areas to the suburbs, thus providing connectivity to the traffic between CSMT and Dadar.

"To enhance the aesthetic appeal of the surroundings in Byculla, MahaRail has planned to install signature theme lighting all over the bridge with provision of selfie points," said an official of MahaRail.

The approximate cost of the first four-lane ROB will be around Rs 200 crores. The cost of another proposed four-lane ROB (in place of existing ROB ) yet to be calculated.