Mumbai Updates: Leaders pay homage to victims and martyrs on 14th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack
Mumbai Updates: Leaders pay homage to victims and martyrs on 14th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

Shreya SurUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Gateway of India | Photo Credit: PTI
26 November 2022 02:55 PM IST

Veteran film, television, and stage actor Vikram Gokhale passed away at 77 in Pune.

article-image
26 November 2022 02:55 PM IST

Granddaughters of Baban Walu Ughade security guard at Cama Hospital who martyred during 26/11 attack pay tribute to the Martyrs Memorial at the Hospital marking the 14th Anniverssary of 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

Swapnil Sakhare

26 November 2022 02:55 PM IST

Wife of Baban Walu Ughade security guard at Cama Hospital who martyred during 26/11 attack pays tribute to the Martyrs Memorial with her daughter gets emotinal at the Hospital marking the 14th Anniverssary of 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

Swapnil Sakhare

26 November 2022 02:55 PM IST

A Railway Police Force (RPF) sniffer dog name Danny and Rudra pay tribute to the martyrs at Police Martyrs Memorial on 14th anniversary of 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai at CSTM railway station

Swapnil Sakhare

26 November 2022 02:55 PM IST

A Railway Police Force (RPF) officers pay tribute to the martyrs at Police Martyrs Memorial on 14th anniversary of 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai at CSTM railway station

Swapnil Sakhare

26 November 2022 02:55 PM IST

NCP stages protest against Ramdev baba for his controversial remarks on women clothing

26 November 2022 11:00 AM IST
26 November 2022 11:00 AM IST

26/11 Mumbai attacks: Chinks in city security prevail

Fourteen years after the 26/11 terror attack, lack of infrastructure, training and modern equipment to fight terror still point to chinks in security. The USA reviewed and revamped its entire security apparatus after the 9/11 twin tower attack, with potential terror elements finding it almost impossible to penetrate the country’s security system. In a shocking contrast, India has barely addressed the problem, failing to take any action to rule out a repeat of incidents like 26/11.

article-image

