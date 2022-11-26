Mumbai Updates: Leaders pay homage to victims and martyrs on 14th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

26/11 Mumbai attacks: Chinks in city security prevail

Fourteen years after the 26/11 terror attack, lack of infrastructure, training and modern equipment to fight terror still point to chinks in security. The USA reviewed and revamped its entire security apparatus after the 9/11 twin tower attack, with potential terror elements finding it almost impossible to penetrate the country’s security system. In a shocking contrast, India has barely addressed the problem, failing to take any action to rule out a repeat of incidents like 26/11.