Mumbai Updates: Leaders pay homage to victims and martyrs on 14th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

26 November 2022 02:55 PM IST
Veteran film, television, and stage actor Vikram Gokhale passed away at 77 in Pune.
Granddaughters of Baban Walu Ughade security guard at Cama Hospital who martyred during 26/11 attack pay tribute to the Martyrs Memorial at the Hospital marking the 14th Anniverssary of 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.
Swapnil Sakhare
Wife of Baban Walu Ughade security guard at Cama Hospital who martyred during 26/11 attack pays tribute to the Martyrs Memorial with her daughter gets emotinal at the Hospital marking the 14th Anniverssary of 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.
Swapnil Sakhare
A Railway Police Force (RPF) sniffer dog name Danny and Rudra pay tribute to the martyrs at Police Martyrs Memorial on 14th anniversary of 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai at CSTM railway station
Swapnil Sakhare
A Railway Police Force (RPF) officers pay tribute to the martyrs at Police Martyrs Memorial on 14th anniversary of 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai at CSTM railway station
Swapnil Sakhare
NCP stages protest against Ramdev baba for his controversial remarks on women clothing
26 November 2022 11:00 AM IST
26/11 Mumbai attacks: Chinks in city security prevail
Fourteen years after the 26/11 terror attack, lack of infrastructure, training and modern equipment to fight terror still point to chinks in security. The USA reviewed and revamped its entire security apparatus after the 9/11 twin tower attack, with potential terror elements finding it almost impossible to penetrate the country’s security system. In a shocking contrast, India has barely addressed the problem, failing to take any action to rule out a repeat of incidents like 26/11.
