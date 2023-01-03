Mumbai updates: IMD says city temperature to rise slightly in coming days

The IMD has predicted a slight rise in minimum temperature in the days ahead

The city's minimum temperature continued to be below 16 degrees Celsius for the second straight day on Monday. The year's first week began on a chilling note of 15.8 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a possible rise in temperature up to 20 degrees Celsius this week.

Meanwhile, the city on Monday breathed poor air with an air quality index (AQI) of 232. Whereas, Navi Mumbai and Chembur had a 'very poor' category AQIs of 352 and 310, respectively. According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality of Mumbai is predicted to remain in the moderate category for the next two days.

The IMD has also predicted slightly cloudy skies throughout the day, for the next two days, while the minimum temperature may go above 20 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.

Read Also Mumbai: The IMD has predicted a slight rise in minimum temperature in the days ahead