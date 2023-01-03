72-hour protest against privatisation by Maharashtra power companies from tomorrow: Will it affect your electricity supply? Read here | File Photo

Power supply in Maharashtra may be disrupted as more than 34 organisations representing engineers, technicians, and employees of the MahaVitaran, MahaGenco and MahaTransco have given a call for a statewide strike from zero hours on January 4 till January 6 to protest against the privatisation. They are up in arms against the ‘’heinous plot of introducing Adani Group in distribution service of Navi Mumbai’s Bhandup Circle."

However, the Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the energy department, has convened a meeting on Wednesday at 1 pm with the representatives of these organisations while the MahaVitaran has in the meanwhile swung into action and put in place a mechanism for an uninterrupted power supply.

The MahaVitaran director Mr Vishwas Pathak has called upon the unions not to go on strike. He said the electricity distribution privatisation is not new as the licenses were earlier given by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) as per the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003 to promote competition.

"Nearly 86,000 employees, officers and engineers of the three power companies, along with 42,000 contract employees and security guards will go on a 72-hour strike starting Wednesday to protest against privatisation," said Mr Krushna Bhoir, general secretary of Maharashtra State Electricity Workers' Federation. ‘’One of the major demands of the protesting employees is that Adani Group's power subsidiary should not be given a parallel distribution licence to make profit in Bhandup in eastern Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, he added. Adani Electricity Navi Mumbai Ltd his applied to MERC for a parallel power distribution license for Mulund, Bhandup, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Kharghar, Taloja and Uran which these organisations claim are the most electricity revenue generating regions of the entire state.

‘’MERC may grant a parallel license to Adani Group taking advantage of the existing distribution network of the MahaVitaran. This will impact 2.8 crore consumers of the state especially below poverty line consumers with consumption within 100 units, agricultural pumps, public street lights, water supply and government offices, said Mr Prasanta Chowdhury, Convenor of National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers.

Further, All India Power Engineers Federation chairman Mr Shailendra Dubey said the Federation has urged the state government to intervene in the larger interest of the state and electricity consumers so that the parallel license in the same area should not be allowed to cherry-pick a few areas at the cost of the existing license. ‘’Distribution license must be given only based on complete network rollout in the identified area in terms of geographical coverage and not based on the selective rollout for high-end consumers. ‘’It would eventually lead to migration of the existing consumers leading to loss of cross-subsidy to the tune of Rs 2,468 crore to MahaVitaran,’’ he claimed.