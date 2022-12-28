e-Paper Get App
Adani to supply and maintain smart meters for Mumbai's power supplier BEST

The project involves setting up smart meters, which do not need any manual intervention.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 09:54 PM IST
After the acquisition of Anil Ambani's power business under Reliance Infra, Adani acquired a customer base of more than three million in Mumbai, before proceeding towards expansion. Now Adani Transmission is eyeing the smart meter sector to boost its billing process, and has established a subsidiary called BEST Smart Metering.

With an initial paid-up share capital of 100,000 rupees each, the subsidiary comes after Adani secured an order to supply and maintain more than a millionsmart meters for Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, which covers the power supply for some parts of Mumbai.

