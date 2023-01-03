Mumbai Traffic Police announces curbs in South Bombay for India-Sri Lanka T20 today | File Photo

South Mumbai to see traffic restrictions today ahead of the India-Sri Lanka T20 match at Wankhede Stadium.

These parking restrictions will come in effect at 3 pm and will be in place until 11.45 pm, stated a report in Times of India.

According to the advisory issued by Traffic police, parking restrictions have been put in place on D Road, C Road, F Road, F Cross Road; E Road from its junction on D Road up to its junction on C Road [north and south bound] near the stadium

Further, the parking has been restricted on NS Road from Princess Street flyover to Sundar Mahal Junction [South and North bound].

The regular traffic pattern for these roads have been changed as well; they are as follows: Only one-way traffic--moving from West to East--shall be allowed on D road; C Road shall be one-way from East to West.

The traffic police said that E Road will be one-way (south-bound) for all vehicles from its junction on D Road up to its junction on C Road.