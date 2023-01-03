Mumbai: 3 cars collide near airport causing traffic chaos

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Three cars crashed into each other slowing down the traffic movement at the Sahar Star Flyover during the first half of Monday. No casualties were reported but the vehicles were severely damaged, confirmed the Vile Parle police, adding that no formal complaints or FIR have been lodged in the matter.

The flyover, which extends to the Western Express Highway (WEH), is infamous for such frequent accidents. According to the Vakola traffic authorities, the accident occurred between 8 and 9 am.

“The vehicle at the front suddenly applied brakes, without any intimation. In a bid to prevent a crash, the cars behind it also did the same. In this manner, all the three vehicles crashed into one another,” said a traffic official.

A bystander reported the incident to the police, who later reached the spot to clear the stuck vehicles and restore the traffic flow. However, by the time the rescue operation started, a huge traffic snarl was already in place, given the vehicular rush during the peak hours. Also, the accident occurred near the airport area which sees heavy traffic.

“We reached the spot and cleared the damaged vehicles. The traffic started moving as normal. The matter was then handed over to the Vile Parle police,” said the official.

Usually, while the cops are clearing the route, the traffic is diverted to the adjacent SV Road. However, on Monday, traffic was put on hold, instead of diverting it. The hold-up lasted for almost an hour and by then, a huge backlog of traffic was already created; stretching all the way to Andheri-Goregaon areas.

Traffic police

I have myself witnessed more than four accidents in less than two months here. Since it's a busy road, people can be seen overspeeding, breaking lanes and even driving rashly.

Commuter