Mumbai updates: IMD issues cold wave warning for parts of Maharashtra

Fire broke out at a unit in Akshay Chawl in Thane, the fire was caused by short circuit; no casualty was reported. The visuals showed that the entire apartment was charred. The incident was reported to Thane Fire Brigade Department
Palghar an kills wife after she refuses to give earrings to pay for his dead mother's funerary rituals
A man allegedly killed his wife and fled after she refused to part with her earrings to finance the funerary rituals of his mother, a police official in Maharashtra's Palghar district said on Sunday.
The man's mother had died a few days ago and he had mortgaged his wife's jewellery to conduct the funeral, Inspector Mahendra Shelar of Pelhar police station said.
"He then asked her to part with her earrings, which was the last piece of jewellery in her possession, for the 13th day rituals. She refused and he strangled her on Saturday. He then fled the house," the official said.
Neighbours were alerted about the incident after a foul smell started emanating from the house, he said.
A case was registered on the complaint of the couple's 14-year-old son and efforts were on to nab the accused, he added. (PTI)
Thane records 13 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 124
Thane district has reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection tally to 7,47,248, a health official said on Monday. These new cases were recorded Sunday, he said.
The district currently has 124 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.
No death was reported on Sunday and the fatality toll stood at 11,967, he said, adding that the count of recoveries has reached 7,35,912
Rahul Gandhi is one such person who stays connected as friends against ideological and political differences. I have friends in BJP as well but they were happy when I was in jail, this is politics of Mughal era: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP
Sena MP Sanjay Raut sings Rahul Gandhi's praises after telephonic conversation amid Savarkar row
Air Quality Index of the most significant places across the city
6 people were injured in an accident at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune last night where a truck lost control & rammed into several vehicles stuck in traffic on the bridge, no casualties were reported so far
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Hutatma Chowk paid homage to activists who sacrificed their lives during the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement.
Temperature drops, IMD issues cold wave warning for parts of state
The temperature of Mumbai has begun witnessing a drop as the minimum temperature went below 19 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which usually remained between an average of 24-30 degrees Celsius in the past few weeks. While the dryness in the weather has also increased as the humidity levels dropped to 47% on Sunday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), has also issued a cold wave warning for north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.
According to IMD official KS Hosalikar, the minimum temperature across India currently indicates the possibility of a drop of around 10 °C in most parts of northwest, north and central India. Meanwhile, parts of north Maharashtra including Pune, Nashik, Jalgaon, and Nandurbar could see a minimum temperature below 10 °C.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)