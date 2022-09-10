Mumbai updates: IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall in city

10 September 2022 08:23 AM IST
IMD says moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in city
Mumbaikars, please travel safely and if possible stay home. The Indian Meterological Department has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall for the city and suburbs over the next 48 hours.
The weather agency also said that the rainfall will likely come in association with thunderstorms.
