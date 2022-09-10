e-Paper Get App
Live Updates

Mumbai updates: IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall in city

Saturday, September 10, 2022
Mumbai updates: IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall in city | FPJ
10 September 2022 08:23 AM IST

IMD says moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in city

Mumbaikars, please travel safely and if possible stay home. The Indian Meterological Department has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall for the city and suburbs over the next 48 hours.

The weather agency also said that the rainfall will likely come in association with thunderstorms.

Mumbai updates: Ganesh festival culminates with immersion processions as state bids farewell to its...

Mumbai updates: IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall in city

Mumbai: Footfalls double, keep zoo cash registers ringing merrily

Ganesh festival culminates with immersion processions as Maharashtra bids farewell to its favourite...

NEET UG 2022: Toppers across India describe their journey to success