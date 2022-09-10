Mumbai CSMT- Karmali 'Tejas' Express extended up to Madgaon Jn | Representative

It has been decided to extend the services of Train No. 22119/22120 Mumbai CSMT-Karmali-Mumbai CSMT, 'Tejas' Express up to Madgaon Junction with effect from November 1, 2022. Details are as below:

Train No. 22119/22120 Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon Junction-Mumbai CSMT 'Tejas' Express :

Train No. 22119 Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon Junction 'Tejas' Express will leave from Mumbai CSMT at 5.50 am every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from November 1, 2022. The train will reach Madgaon Jn. at 14:40 hrs on the same day.

Train No. 22120-Madgaon Junction-Mumbai CSMT 'Tejas' Express will leave from Madgaon Junction at 3.15 pm every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from November 1. The train will reach Mumbai CSMT at 11:55 pm on the same day.

The train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kudal, and Karmali stations.

One Vista Dome coach will be added with effect from 15/09/2022. The train will run with a revised composition of a total of 15 LHB coaches from 15/09/2022: AC Chair Car-11 Coaches, Executive Chair Car-01 Coach, Vista Dome-01 Coach, Generator Car-02.

Passengers are requested to kindly note the same and avail the services.