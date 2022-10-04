Mumbai updates: City to get firefighting drones soon

Bombay High Court likely to pronounce order on former home minister Anil Deshmukh’s bail plea in money laundering case today.
BMC invites tender for sewer management
The BMC has invited a tender to appoint an agency for the maintenance of three quick response vehicles (QRV) to immediately attend to complaints regarding sewers for the next five years. Earlier, the vehicles were being operated by the suppliers. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 15 crore.
The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, prohibits the manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks without protective equipment and the construction of insanitary latrines. It also mandates that the local civic authorities deploy advanced technologies to clean sewers.
So the BMC brought in the QRVs in 2018, which have all the required equipment, along with a generator, lights and a CCTV camera.
City to soon have firefighting drones capable of extinguishing blaze at high-rises
Soon, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) will have a drone capable of extinguishing fires at high-rises. Taking further the objective of constantly upgrading its array of firefighting equipment, the MFB had initiated a plan with select startups led by IIT graduates.
Two years ago, the fire brigade and these startups brainstormed on constructing a drone having special features. Finally, a drone has been made which can fly up to 50 metre. The MFB officials inspected the newly-developed drone weighing more than 100 kg and suggested some tweaks to optimise its technical capability.
According to the MFB's requirement, the drone should be able to reach up to 80 floors and be fitted with a camera.
“Few years back, we had a meeting with the aerospace department of the Bombay IIT. We need drones which can fly up to 250-300 metre, which is near about 80 floors. It should be able to click the photos and give an aerial view of the top floors. Also, these drones should have the capacity to carry water and spray it at the speed of 300 litre per minute. They should fly at least two hours,” said chief fire brigade officer Hemant Parab.
Large crowd of devotees queue up to offer prayers at the Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai on the ninth day of Navratri
