e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiShiv Sena Dusshera Rally: Maharashtra Congress demands probe by ED and Income Tax into expenses made by Eknath Shinde camp

Shiv Sena Dusshera Rally: Maharashtra Congress demands probe by ED and Income Tax into expenses made by Eknath Shinde camp

Where did the Shinde camp get Rs 10 crore for Dussehra rally buses even though it is not officially registered yet, asks Atul Londhe.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
Eknath Shinde | PTI
Follow us on

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Tuesday targeted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp for huge expenses incurred in organising the Dussehra rally at BKC grounds with a claim of 3 lakh Sainiks to attend it. State Congress chief spokesman Atul Londhe has demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department into crores of rupees allegedly spent on the event.

‘’The Eknath Shinde camp is bringing activists from various parts of the state in State Transport buses and private buses to mobilise crowds for the Dussehra rally. It is understood from the media that ST Corporation has been paid Rs 10 crore in cash for this and it took two days for the corporation to calculate it. Where did the Shinde camp get such a large sum of money? Who gave them this money? Can such a large amount be transacted in cash? Isn't this money laundering? ’’asked Londhe. He has therefore demanded a probe by ED and Income Tax Department into the expenses incurred by the Shinde camp on organising the Dussehra rally.

Londhe wanted to know if Rs 10 crore had been paid from Shiv Sena’s account. ‘’If not, where did this amount come from? How did the cash transaction of 10 crore take place? It is understood that two lakh food packets were prepared, who spent crores for this? Where did that money come from?’’ he asked.

Read Also
Shiv Sena Dusshera Rally 2022: Where and when to watch Eknath Shinde's massive maiden rally?
article-image

‘’Shinde's group has not even been officially registered yet, so from which account did this money come? Isn't this money laundering? This needs to be investigated,’’ he reiterated.

‘’Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is jailed on charges of money laundering after ED probed him for a transaction worth Rs 50 lakh. Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was booked for money laundering and was later jailed,’’ said Londhe. He added that if the ED and Income Tax department refuse to investigate, Congress will file a complaint with these central probe agencies.

Read Also
Shiv Sena Dusshera Melava: Fireworks, verbal volleys and what all to expect at Thackeray and...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Kolhapur gets direct flight service from Mumbai

Mumbai updates: Kolhapur gets direct flight service from Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: NMMC records 19 new Covid cases on October 4, active cases now under 150

Navi Mumbai: NMMC records 19 new Covid cases on October 4, active cases now under 150

Shiv Sena Dusshera Rally: Maharashtra Congress demands probe by ED and Income Tax into expenses made...

Shiv Sena Dusshera Rally: Maharashtra Congress demands probe by ED and Income Tax into expenses made...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC celebrates World Senior Citizen Day

Navi Mumbai: NMMC celebrates World Senior Citizen Day

Shiv Sena Dusshera Melava: Fireworks, verbal volleys and what all to expect at Thackeray and...

Shiv Sena Dusshera Melava: Fireworks, verbal volleys and what all to expect at Thackeray and...