Shiv Sena Dusshera Rally: Maharashtra Congress demands probe by ED and Income Tax into expenses made by Eknath Shinde camp

Eknath Shinde | PTI

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Tuesday targeted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp for huge expenses incurred in organising the Dussehra rally at BKC grounds with a claim of 3 lakh Sainiks to attend it. State Congress chief spokesman Atul Londhe has demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department into crores of rupees allegedly spent on the event.

‘’The Eknath Shinde camp is bringing activists from various parts of the state in State Transport buses and private buses to mobilise crowds for the Dussehra rally. It is understood from the media that ST Corporation has been paid Rs 10 crore in cash for this and it took two days for the corporation to calculate it. Where did the Shinde camp get such a large sum of money? Who gave them this money? Can such a large amount be transacted in cash? Isn't this money laundering? ’’asked Londhe. He has therefore demanded a probe by ED and Income Tax Department into the expenses incurred by the Shinde camp on organising the Dussehra rally.

Londhe wanted to know if Rs 10 crore had been paid from Shiv Sena’s account. ‘’If not, where did this amount come from? How did the cash transaction of 10 crore take place? It is understood that two lakh food packets were prepared, who spent crores for this? Where did that money come from?’’ he asked.

‘’Shinde's group has not even been officially registered yet, so from which account did this money come? Isn't this money laundering? This needs to be investigated,’’ he reiterated.

‘’Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is jailed on charges of money laundering after ED probed him for a transaction worth Rs 50 lakh. Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was booked for money laundering and was later jailed,’’ said Londhe. He added that if the ED and Income Tax department refuse to investigate, Congress will file a complaint with these central probe agencies.