Mumbai updates: City sees yet another hazy weekend as air quality inches closer to 'very poor' category

Mumbai’s weekend continues to remain hazy

Mumbai witnessed a blanket of smog for yet another weekend with a hazy skyline on Sunday, especially near the shores, that lowered visibility. The air quality of the city was in the ‘poor’ category.

Stagnant winds, the drop in temperature and suspended pollutants mixing with moisture in the atmosphere continued to be cited as the reasons for the haze.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) dipped to 293, just six units away from getting into the ‘very poor’ category. Last Sunday, the AQI was 200. The air quality is predicted to get worse in the days to come owing to the gradual decrease in temperature.

