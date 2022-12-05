Mumbai groom marries identical twins, invites trouble |

A groom from Andheri may have taken on more than he could handle when he tied the knot with two highly qualified identical twin sisters from Mumbai. Although the marriage took place in Solapur, both the twin sisters are from Kandivali.

The happily-ever-after is likely to spell trouble for the groom, Atul Uttam Awatde, a Mhalung native from Solapur district who owns a travel agency, the police are investigating this matter. The wedding took place at Hotel Galande in Solapur in the presence of the families of both the bride and the groom.

According to sources, both the twin sisters Pinky and Rinky Padgaonkar are IT engineers and work in the same company. The girls had lost their father a few years ago and were living with their mother. Atul had helped the twins when their mother had fallen ill.

He would ferry the Padgaonkar twins to and from hospital in his car when they grew close. They eventually got married on December 2 in a unique ceremony that was attended by about 300 guests from both the families at the Galande Hotel near Akluj.

Photos videos of the wedding viral

Photos and videos of the wedding had gone viral on social media. The police have initiated an investigation based on the complaint lodged in this regard by Rahul Phule, a social worker of Malewadi in Solapur district. Arun Sugaokar, the officer in charge of the Akluj police station, said that a non-cognizable offence had been registered in this case under Section 494 (marrying again during the lifetime of husband or wife) of the Indian Penal Code.

Chairperson of Maharashtra State Women's Commission Rupali Chakankar, tweeted and ordered the Solapur police to investigate the matter and submit a report. The Solapur Superintendent of Police should investigate the matter and take immediate legal action, she tweeted. A report regarding the action taken in the matter under section 12(1) and 12(2) of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women Act, 1993 should be submitted immediately, she urged.