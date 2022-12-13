Mumbai updates: City cops issue traffic diversions for G-20 summit

13 December 2022 10:43 AM IST
As air quality dips in Mumbai, BMC calls for measures to curb the same
Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe urges resolution to be passed in the upcoming winter session of state Legislature to be passed extending support to the Marathi speaking people in border area & also for United Maharashtra
Worli's Mahatma Phule Nagar covered with G20 posters to welcome delegation arriving from several countries to India for the summit organised in Mumbai
Inaugural session of #G20 Development Working Group meeting in Mumbai; Sherpa Amitabh Kant addresses inaugural session
Several Maratha groups & Oppn parties call a shutdown in Pune today against Governor BS Koshyari's remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji MaharajNCP's Pune president Prashant Jagtap says, "It's an insult to Maharashtra. All parties, except BJP, have supported the shutdown"
Mumbai police announces traffic restrictions in view of G20 meetings today.
Air Quality Index of the most significant places across the city
Due to Car Dash to Divider, Traffic Movement is slow at Bhaktidham Mandir southbound ,Chunabhati: Traffic cops
According to the G-20 Summit in Mumbai, from 12th Dec, 2022 to 16th Dec, 2022 the following changes in traffic movement are being implemented to maintain smooth traffic flow and avoid inconvenience to motorists.
