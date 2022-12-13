e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai updates: City cops issue traffic diversions for G-20 summit
Live Updates

Mumbai updates: City cops issue traffic diversions for G-20 summit

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 10:43 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai updates: City cops issue traffic diversions for G-20 summit | FPJ
Follow us on
13 December 2022 10:43 AM IST

As air quality dips in Mumbai, BMC calls for measures to curb the same

13 December 2022 10:43 AM IST

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe urges resolution to be passed in the upcoming winter session of state Legislature to be passed extending support to the Marathi speaking people in border area & also for United Maharashtra

13 December 2022 10:43 AM IST

Worli's Mahatma Phule Nagar covered with G20 posters to welcome delegation arriving from several countries to India for the summit organised in Mumbai

13 December 2022 10:43 AM IST

Inaugural session of #G20 Development Working Group meeting in Mumbai; Sherpa Amitabh Kant addresses inaugural session

13 December 2022 09:29 AM IST

Several Maratha groups & Oppn parties call a shutdown in Pune today against Governor BS Koshyari's remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji MaharajNCP's Pune president Prashant Jagtap says, "It's an insult to Maharashtra. All parties, except BJP, have supported the shutdown"

13 December 2022 09:29 AM IST

Mumbai police announces traffic restrictions in view of G20 meetings today.

13 December 2022 09:29 AM IST

Air Quality Index of the most significant places across the city

13 December 2022 09:29 AM IST

Due to Car Dash to Divider, Traffic Movement is slow at Bhaktidham Mandir southbound ,Chunabhati: Traffic cops

13 December 2022 08:01 AM IST

According to the G-20 Summit in Mumbai, from 12th Dec, 2022 to 16th Dec, 2022 the following changes in traffic movement are being implemented to maintain smooth traffic flow and avoid inconvenience to motorists.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: City cops issue traffic diversions for G-20 summit

Mumbai updates: City cops issue traffic diversions for G-20 summit

WATCH: Chaos at Mumbai international airport due to passenger influx

WATCH: Chaos at Mumbai international airport due to passenger influx

Thane: TMC announces 36-hour water cut on December 14 and 15

Thane: TMC announces 36-hour water cut on December 14 and 15

Thane: Horse falls into chamber of drain in Retibunder, rescued safely

Thane: Horse falls into chamber of drain in Retibunder, rescued safely

Vistara starts daily, non-stop flights between Mumbai and Muscat

Vistara starts daily, non-stop flights between Mumbai and Muscat