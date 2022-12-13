Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar gets death threat; caller had threatened him previously

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after feeling uneasy | File Photo

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), got a death threat on Tuesday after an unidentified person made a threatening phone call to his home in Silver Oak. The caller threatened to shoot him.

The caller made the threat in Hindi. According to the police, the caller has been identified and is from Bihar. Earlier as well, the same person had called Pawar and threatened him. He was earlier taken into custody and interrogated, however, he was released.

The police are going to arrest him soon.

In accordance with section 294,506(2) of the IPC, police opened an investigation and registered a case.