Mumbai: Maharashtra Govt to restart CM's Fellowship Programme from 2023-24

Mumbai: The Shinde Fadnavis government on Tuesday decided to re-start the Chief Minister's Fellowship Program from 2023-24 to increase the harmony of the promising youth with the administration of the state, to enable them to participate in the implementation of development concepts and innovative activities.

In this regard, Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde also directed to plan for the implementation of the program as soon as possible. The fellowship programme, which was started by the BJP-led government and implemented between 2015 and 2019, was stayed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

More innovations in the program

Mr Shinde, who chaired the meeting which was attended by his deputy Mr Devendra Fadnavis, said the program has been successful before. ‘’More innovations should be incorporated while re-launching the program. It should be planned to start this program at the earliest. Institutions working in higher education and research in the state should also be involved in this. Due to this scheme, highly educated and expert youth in various fields will get an opportunity to work with the government with innovative concepts,’’ he noted.

Mr Fadnavis said that youth participate enthusiastically in the program. Many development concepts can be accelerated through their enthusiasm. These schemes combine people orientation and modernity.

A detailed program regarding the implementation of the Chief Minister's Fellowship 2023-24 will be announced soon.