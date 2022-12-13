e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Maharashtra Govt to restart CM’s Fellowship Programme from 2023-24

Mumbai: Maharashtra Govt to restart CM’s Fellowship Programme from 2023-24

The fellowship programme, which was started by the BJP-led government and implemented between 2015 and 2019, was stayed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Maharashtra Govt to restart CM’s Fellowship Programme from 2023-24 | File
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Shinde Fadnavis government on Tuesday decided to re-start the Chief Minister's Fellowship Program from 2023-24 to increase the harmony of the promising youth with the administration of the state, to enable them to participate in the implementation of development concepts and innovative activities.

In this regard, Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde also directed to plan for the implementation of the program as soon as possible. The fellowship programme, which was started by the BJP-led government and implemented between 2015 and 2019, was stayed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Read Also
UP: Yogi govt to induct 100 youths under CM fellowship programme for governance
article-image

More innovations in the program

Mr Shinde, who chaired the meeting which was attended by his deputy Mr Devendra Fadnavis, said the program has been successful before. ‘’More innovations should be incorporated while re-launching the program. It should be planned to start this program at the earliest. Institutions working in higher education and research in the state should also be involved in this. Due to this scheme, highly educated and expert youth in various fields will get an opportunity to work with the government with innovative concepts,’’ he noted.

Mr Fadnavis said that youth participate enthusiastically in the program. Many development concepts can be accelerated through their enthusiasm. These schemes combine people orientation and modernity.

A detailed program regarding the implementation of the Chief Minister's Fellowship 2023-24 will be announced soon.

Read Also
FPJ-Ed: Higher education institutes should enable innovation, start-up: Minister
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thane plans special measles vaccination drive

Thane plans special measles vaccination drive

Slum Rehabilitation Authority for Mira-Bhayandar soon: CM Eknath Shinde

Slum Rehabilitation Authority for Mira-Bhayandar soon: CM Eknath Shinde

Mira-Bhayandar: Murder convict in Paithan open jail jumps parole

Mira-Bhayandar: Murder convict in Paithan open jail jumps parole

Palghar: Zilla Parishad school teachers barred from using mobiles at work

Palghar: Zilla Parishad school teachers barred from using mobiles at work

Maha Cabinet clears fixed stamp duty of ₹1000 & registration fee of ₹100 on documents of...

Maha Cabinet clears fixed stamp duty of ₹1000 & registration fee of ₹100 on documents of...