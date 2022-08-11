UP: Yogi govt to induct 100 youths under CM fellowship programme for governance | ANI Photo

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government would recruit over 100 youths under Chief Minister Fellowship programme for policymaking, management, project implementation and its monitoring.

To appoint one research scholar for each of the 100 backward blocks of the state to undertake research and development work, the Uttar Pradesh government has invited applications from eligible candidates for one-year CM’s Fellowship Programme in the state.

The state Cabinet had given its nod on July 19 to launch Mukhyamantri Fellowship Programme, which aims to connect the youth with government policymaking, management, project implementation and monitoring. The planning department of UP government has started the process of recruiting youths under this fellowship programme. The state government has allocated Rs 5.58 crore for this fellowship programme in the first year.

According to officials of planning department, the application for the fellowship programme would be accepted till August 24 and applicants up to the age of 40 years with first division graduate degree and above may apply for it. Those possessing a Diploma in Rural Development, Environment & Climate, Banking & Finance, Public Policy, Education, Health, Sanitation & Skill Development, Energy, Tourism & Culture, Artificial Intelligence, I.T. Bio-Technology, among others can also apply. Applicants will be given points on the basis of their educational qualification, degree, any national or international award, any special achievement, voluntary work and work experience.

With a salary of Rs 30,000 per month to each fellow along with travel allowance of Rs 10,000 per month and a one-time payment of Rs 15,000 for a tablet, the government is anticipating an expenditure of Rs 5.58 crore on the scheme annually.