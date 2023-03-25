Mumbai: Unseasonal rain improves air quality, clear skies expected this week | File

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted mainly clear sky in the upcoming week in Mumbai after a period of unseasonal rainfall.

The unseasonal showers helped improve the city's air quality.

On Friday morning, the city's temperature was 23.6 degrees Celsius and the humidity was 73%.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky on Saturday and the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely be around 33 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

Air quality Index

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 65 as of 9 am on Saturday, putting it in the 'satisfactory' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 65 and 55 units, respectively.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 71 AQI · Satisfactory

Worli: 41 AQI · Good

Sion: 84 AQI · Satisfactory

Mazagaon: 54 AQI · Satisfactory

Bhandup: 47 AQI · Good

Navi Mumbai: 86 AQI · Satisfactory