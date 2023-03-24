Happy Mumbaikars share images of 'clear sky' after improvement in city's AQI | Twitter

Mumbaikars felt blessed and happy to witness a clear sky and breathe better air on Thursday (March 23). They took to social media to share their experiences of less-polluted surroundings that had enhanced visibility in comparison to recent times in the past.

"One of those rare relatively clear day where you can see Versova from Worli. This used to be norm until smog got worse last few years (sic)," a user wrote on Twitter while sharing an image of clear visibility in the city. Netizens were seen getting nostalgic about the sight as they allegedly witnessed the perfect view after years. Adding to this, another tweet read, "3 years back.. Due to lockdown.. Pollution decreased and we felt like this clear day.. Seems it repeat after exact 3 years (sic)."

Mumbai Weather Update

On Friday morning, the city's temperature was 25.4 degrees Celsius and the humidity was 77%. The IMD said that the city and its suburbs will see a clear sky during most hours on Friday and the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely be around 33 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

Air quality Index (AQI)

The unseasonal showers reportedly helped improve the city's air quality.

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 60 as of 9 am earlier this week, putting it in the 'satisfactory' category.