 Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts clear skies this week; AQI 'satisfactory'
On Friday morning, the city's temperature was 25.4 degrees Celsius and the humidity was 77%.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 09:37 AM IST
Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts clear skies this week; AQI 'satisfactory' | File

After witnessing a spell of unseasonal rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now predicted mainly clear sky in the upcoming week.

The unseasonal showers helped improve the city's air quality.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky on Friday and the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely be around 33 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

Air quality Index

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 60 as of 9 am on Tuesday, putting it in the 'satisfactory' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 60 and 48 units, respectively.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 40 AQI · Good

Worli: 43 AQI · Good

Malad: 52 AQI · Satisfactory

Mazagaon: 44 AQI · Good

Bhandup: 48 AQI · Good

Navi Mumbai: 94 AQI · Satisfactory

