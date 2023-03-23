Mumbai Weather: Light rain likely today; AQI 'satisfactory' | File

In the early hours of March 21, a heavy burst of unseasonal rains battered Mumbai and neighbouring districts, providing inhabitants with relief from the sweltering heat.

The IMD attributed westerly winds and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea as the reason behind the spell.

On Thursday, the city's temperature stood at 25.6°C while the humidity was 77%.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city and suburbs will see generally cloudy sky with light rain on Thursday and the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely be around 33°C and 21°C respectively.

Air quality Index

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 56 as of 9 am on Tuesday, putting it in the 'satisfactory' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 56 and 50 units, respectively.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 76 AQI · Satisfactory

Worli: 37 AQI · Good

Borivali: 83 Satisfactory

Mazagaon: 39 AQI · Good

Bhandup: 45 AQI · Good

Navi Mumbai: 57 AQI · Satisfactory