Mumbai Weather: Unprecedented rains bring respite from bad air; AQI 'satisfactory' for first time in 4 months | File Photo

Mumbai: The city saw heavy rains on Tuesday morning after a sweltering Monday and scorching weekend. The India Meteorological Department had forecasted sunny skies over the city which was expected to increase the temperature of the city to 36oC.

An IMD official had earlier said that the forecast for the upcoming week shows mainly clear skies with the temperature also witnessing a steady rise. The maximum temperature of the city may go up to 36-37 degrees by Friday, he said. However, the unprecedented rain brought respite from the

The heavy downpour on Tuesday brought the temperature to 22oC and the humidity to 94%.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky and the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely be around 32oC and 22oC respectively.

Air quality Index

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 92 as of 9 am on Tuesday, putting it in the 'satisfactory' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 92 and 75 units, respectively.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 63 AQI · Satisfactory

Worli: 45 AQI · Good

Sion: 84 AQI · Satisfactory

Chakala: 51 AQI · Satisfactory

Thane: 104 AQI · Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 109 AQI · Moderate