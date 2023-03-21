Heavy rains with thunders lash parts of Mumbai, Palghar; Twitterati reacts to unseasonal rains | FPJ

On Tuesday morning, heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai; the rains were accompanied with thunders. The rain caught the public off guard as many did not have an umbrella. Many scurried to find taxis to reach their workplaces on time amid the downpour and puddles had begun forming on the streets.

The rains brought a much-needed respite from the scorching heat and bad AQI though.

The rains were unprecedented after the city saw five days of cloudy skies with light showers. The India Meteorological Department had predicted clear skies over Mumbai in the coming week.

Twitterati always has wild reactions to such events. Many were stupefied to see it raining as heavily as it does in monsoon while others were elated that the rains brought respite from air quality.

Here's how they reacted:

Heavy rains also lashed the coastal talukas in Palghar district; the rain in Palghar and Dahanu talukas began around 3.30 am and was accompanied with thunders.

There was no forecast which stated that it will be raining in the region. Palghar district is still seeing heavy rains; the downpour has affected migrant workers living in temporary hutments the most. Rain water also accumulated along the road.

Twitterati always has some memes up their sleeves; even if old, these make people chuckle. From the meme galore shared online, here are some of our favourites:

The India Meterological Department said that the rains city experienced this morning was caused after westerly winds led to moisture incursion from Arabian sea.

"Westerly winds lead to moisture incursion from Arabian Sea ... Mumbai currently experiencing light to moderate rains ...mostly in the suburbs," they tweeted.

Westerly winds lead to moisture incursion from Arabian Sea ...mumbai currently experiencing light to moderate rains ...mostly in the suburbs... pic.twitter.com/2Tz4WqNnKm — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) March 21, 2023

With inputs from Pankaj S Raut