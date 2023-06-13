Mumbai: Unknown Group Accused of Swindling ATM Company of ₹2.53 Crore in Major Fraud Case | Representative image

Mumbai: The Vanrai Police Station has launched an investigation into a major ATM fraud case, where an unknown group is accused of swindling an ATM company out of Rs 2.53 crore. Punit Balaram (38), a representative of the ATM company, filed a complaint after receiving multiple reports of fraudulent transactions.

The accused group operated in a specific manner, as stated in the FIR. One member would enter the targeted ATM and input the necessary details, while another member would disrupt the electricity supply just before the cash was dispensed. This allowed them to quickly grab the money from the dispenser before it retracted back into the machine. The ATMs recorded these incidents as technical errors, concealing the fraudulent activities.

Police suspect involvement of a coordinated group

The police suspect the involvement of a coordinated group in this crime, as they managed to successfully dupe the ATM company of Rs 2.53 crore in October of the previous year.

According to sources, some of the alleged culprits have been arrested, but further details are yet to be revealed. It is believed that the accused individuals collaborated with each other to commit this crime.

In response to the complaint, the Vanrai police station has registered an FIR against the unidentified individuals under sections 34 (common intention) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.