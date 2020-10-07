Mumbai University's IDOL course exams postponed due to cyberattack on servers

A cyberattack on servers of the third year B.Com and BA final exams of the Institute of Distance and Open Learning at the University of Mumbai has led to postponement of the exams.

The officials issued a statement regarding the same and said, "October 6, and October 7 exams have been postponed. The dates of this exam will be decided soon and will be displayed on the website of the university."

The cyberattack has created a technical glitch and hence, exams will now have to be postponed. The university will file a complaint in that regard.

"The third year B.Com and BA examinations of the final year of the IDOL started from October 3, 2020. Today was the second paper of this exam. Today's paper has been postponed due to technical difficulties. Papers for 3rd year BSc Computer Science, 3rd year BSc IT Session 6 and backlog exams 1st and 2nd year BA and BCom, MCA Session 1 and Session 2 exams to be held on 7th October 2020 have been postponed. New dates for these exams on 6th and 7th October 2020 will be announced soon."

Some students faced difficulties in login and technical glitches in internet connection on the first day of online final year theory exams of Mumbai University (MU) on Monday. On the other hand, students of some degree colleges had a smooth examination process where individual softwares made it easy to submit answer papers online.

Majority final year theory exams of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes under MU began from Monday. Degree colleges affiliated to MU conducted exams online in multiple choice question (MCQ) format where students appeared from their home using a smartphone, computer and laptop along with internet connection due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Rishabh Balgi, a final year student of Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) programme of a South Mumbai college said, "I could not login from my smartphone even though my internet connection was stable. My paper was supposed to begin at 11am but I faced a time lag because the server was down. Fortunately, the software bounced back and I could complete my exam on time."

According to MU guidelines, Theory exams will be of one hour duration and maximum 50 marks with 25 to 40 MCQs per subject.

Vinod Patil, director and controller of board of examination of MU said, "Students who could not appear for the exams due to technical glitches will be given another chance to appear. In case of technical difficulties, students should contact the helpline number of the college. Students can also contact the control room of MU at 022-26532034 while, for the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) they can contact at 080-47191116. Students can also write to info@idol.mu.ac.in and support.efh@littlemoreinnovation.com."

Around 71,729 students appeared for the exams on Monday.