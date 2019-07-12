Mumbai University students can now study engineering at Kalyan sub-centre

Mumbai: Students will now have an opportunity to study engineering and other applied science courses at the Mumbai University (MU) as the Kalyan sub-centre campus was inaugurated on Thursday. Students of Kalyan, Dombivli, Kasara, Karjat and nearby areas can now secure admissions for these courses instead of travelling to Kalina campus in the western suburbs. Students can opt for courses like Master of Technology (MTech) in Computer Engineering, Chemical Engineering Technology, Transportation Engineering, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Master of Science (MSc) Zoology (Oceanography). Suhas Pednekar, Vice-Chancellor of MU, said, “The syllabus for these courses will focus on science and research. We will adopt curriculum of Ph.d level for the research element in courses like Computer engineering, Chemical engineering technology and Oceanography. Admissions for these courses will begin from this academic year.”

Along with engineering, students can opt for courses at the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) and post-graduation (PG) courses. Authorities of MU claim this sub-centre will cater to students residing in areas near the central line like Kalyan and beyond. A senior officer of MU, said, “Students find it difficult to travel so far to the Kalina campus for regular classes. This centre will help them save travel costs, energy and time of students.”Teachers claim, the regular classes for engineering course are for long hours and students find it difficult to travel long distances on daily basis. Girish Panagrahi, a teacher, said, “Students have to attend theory and practical lectures for over nine hours. Apart from this, they have assignments and projects. Students coming from Kalyan cannot be given accommodation facilities on the Kalina campus, as the hostels are meant for students who come from other cities and states.”

Apart from travel costs, students claim, the private engineering colleges are expensive and this sub-centre will help save their money. Jayashri Vibhute, a student residing at Kalyan, said, “The fees in nearby private engineering colleges are high. We hope courses offered by the university will have lesser fees as it will help save our travel costs and physical exertion.” The construction of this sub-centre was delayed and was going on for last six years due to many reasons, including lack of funds, land issues, occupancy certificate (OC) and documentation work, claimed officials.