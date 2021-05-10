Mumbai University postpones LLM first semester exams to June 1

Following repeated appeals from students, finally the University of Mumbai (MU) has postponed the first semester online examination of Master of Law (LLM) programme to June 1, 2021. Initially, the exams were scheduled to begin from May 17.

Recently, MU released the new timetable for Semester 1 exams of LLM course. As per the new timetable, the exams will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4 pm on June 1, 2, 3 and 4, 2021 via online mode. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be conducted on May 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2021.

This postponement has come into effect as students were demanding MU to defer the exams due to delay in admissions to first year LLM programme. A student on request of anonymity said, "I am glad the exams are postponed because I needed more time to prepare and study. Our admissions were delayed due to the pandemic situation so it is good that the varsity has given us some more time for exam preparation."

This year, admissions to LLM programme were delayed as some students could not secure admissions due to health crisis on account of the Covid-19 surge. MU had extended the deadline awarding additional time to students to fill exam forms. Some students were admitted to LLM course on April 9 following declaration of the fifth merit list.