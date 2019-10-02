Mumbai University: Over 2,000 results pending to be declared

Mumbai: Around 2,187 revaluation results of recent summer semester examinations conducted by the Mumbai University (MU) are pending to be declared. Over 65,222 students from the summer semester examinations had applied for revaluation, this year. The authorities of the varsity claim, they will declare the pending results in the next 15 days.

Out of 65,222 applications, the university has declared 63,035 results, while 2,187 are still under process. Himmat Chaudhari, officer managing the revaluation process, said, "We have completed the rechecking process of most applications. Rechecking of the applications of programmes of Master of Science (MSc) and Master of Commerce (MCom) are pending."

Teachers have revealed, the number of applications for revaluation has reduced following the implementation of the online assessment process. Gayatri Kale, a teacher, said, "Errors in assessment too have reduced, as answer scripts are checked through On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. This has directly reduced the number of students applying for revaluation. Also, we can recheck answer papers from various Centralised Assessment Procedure (CAP) centres and complete revaluation at a faster pace."

Students stated they are awaiting their revaluation results. Chandan Kishore, a student, said, "We are waiting for our results to be declared so that we can apply for higher education courses." While Rashmi Lal, a student, said, "We hope the university declares our results soon, so that our process is not delayed."

Authorities of MU claim, they will declare pending revaluation results within 15 days. Chaudhari said, "We are clearing around 100 to 150 revaluation cases on a daily basis. We will declare the pending results within the next 15 days."