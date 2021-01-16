Mumbai: University of Mumbai declares summer break from June 1 to 13 for degree colleges

Degree colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai (MU) have been informed to complete the syllabus soon as the second semester will be conducted from January 1 to May 31, 2021. The university has announced the summer break for this academic year from June 1 to June 13, 2021.

MU released a notice stating the academic calendar for all certificate, diploma, post-graduate (PG), diploma, degree and master degree courses of all streams in affiliated college and universities. As per the notice, "The first term or semester for the academic year 2020-21 was conducted from August 7 to December 31, 2020. Now, the second term will be conducted from January 1, 2021 to May 31."

In addition, MU stated, "The Diwali vacation comprising of seven days was declared from November 12 to 18, 2020. While, the summer vacation of 13 days will be from June 1 to 13, 2021. There will be no summer vacation for students pursuing Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) programme."

Currently, degree colleges are in the process of declaring first semester results as online examinations were completed by last week. The principal of a South Mumbai college said, "We conducted exams via online mode starting from mid-December. Now, we are in the process of declaring results while, online lectures for the next semester are being conducted simultaneously."