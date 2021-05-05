Mumbai University final year last semester exams begin today

Over 1.55 lakh students will appear for the final year last semester examinations of arts, commerce and science Undergraduate (UG) programmes of the University of Mumbai (MU) of the academic year 2020-21 starting from May 6 via online mode. Over 450 degree colleges under MU will conduct these final year summer semester examinations completely via online mode using virtual exam conducting systems, proctoring softwares and digital assessment methods.

Out of the 1.55 lakh students appearing for final year last semester exams of MU, the highest number of students, around 68,101, are from Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) programme. While 16,501 students are from Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), 14,592 are from Arts (BA), 10,770 from Science (BSc), 10,251 from BCom Account and Finance, 9,720 from Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSc.IT), 5,746 from Banking and Insurance (BBI) and 5,191 are from Mass Media (BMM).

Degree colleges have been instructed to complete these 45 exams of final year UG courses from May 6 to May 21, 2021 via online mode. The university has formed degree college groups or clusters of all the faculties for conducting the examinations. One college in each cluster has been given the responsibility as a lead college. There are 94 such lead colleges to overlook conduct of exams in more than 450 colleges.

A total of 1,55,155 students will appear for 45 final year last semester examinations. Vinod Patil, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation of MU, said, "Degree colleges have been given the freedom to create their timetable and complete conduct of exams by May 21. In this summer session, the university is conducting more than 500 examinations in four disciplines, including final year last semester exams."

This is the third time MU is conducting major semester exams via online mode. Last year, the varsity conducted final year summer semester exams of 2019-20 batch in October 2020 via online mode due to the Covid-19 outbreak in India, followed by the winter semester exams of 2020-21 batch in December 2020.

Suhas Pednekar, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of MU said, " Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, students have been studying online throughout the academic year and will appear for final year exams via online mode. Good luck to all students."