Mumbai University extends dates for online admission of IDOL

The University of Mumbai on Wednesday extended the date for filing of online admission forms of the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) till October 6.
According to the University of Mumbai official circular, the date has been extended for the following programmes:
PGDFM and PGDORM (Sem. I & II),
Second & Third Year: BA, B.Com., B.Sc. IT & B.Sc. Comp. Sc.
MA Part-H (History, Sociology, Economics, Political Science, Marathi, Hindi, English),MA Part-H (Education), M.Com. Part-11, MSc. Part-H (Mathematics, IT & Comp. Sci) & MCA Second & Third Year.
Meanwhile, Mumbai University will conduct final year regular theory examinations of all affiliated colleges and universities from October 1 to October 17 online in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. All theory examinations will be conducted online via the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format with each paper of 50 marks.
According to the University Grants Commission, the delayed academic session for freshers in universities and colleges will begin from November 1, and the winter break this year, the summer vacation in 2021, and other holidays would be curtailed to compensate for the time lost.
"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the UGC Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21," Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted.
Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)