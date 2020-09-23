Mumbai University extends dates for online admission of IDOL

The University of Mumbai on Wednesday extended the date for filing of online admission forms of the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) till October 6.

According to the University of Mumbai official circular, the date has been extended for the following programmes:

PGDFM and PGDORM (Sem. I & II),

Second & Third Year: BA, B.Com., B.Sc. IT & B.Sc. Comp. Sc.

MA Part-H (History, Sociology, Economics, Political Science, Marathi, Hindi, English),MA Part-H (Education), M.Com. Part-11, MSc. Part-H (Mathematics, IT & Comp. Sci) & MCA Second & Third Year.