Mumbai University Admissions 2020: Second Merit list out - List of documents needed for verification

On Tuesday, the Second Merit list for the University of Mumbai (MU) degree college admissions was declared. The lists has been declared on individual college websites for respective courses displaying cut-offs.
In an attempt to provide more time to students facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Mumbai (MU) extended the application deadline for online admissions to degree courses till August 5.
Now, students will have to submit and verify documents, undertaking and pay fees online from August 12 to 17 up to 3 pm.
Here is a list of documents you will need for verification:
1. HSC Marksheet
2. HSC Leaving Certificate
3. SSC Marksheet
4. Aadhaar Card
5. Digital University Form in the name of the college
6. University Declaration Form (Available on college website)
Steps to secure admissions to MU degree courses
1. Complete pre admission registration at
mum.digitaluniversity.ac by 1 pm on August 5
2. Submit admission forms of specific courses of individual colleges along with MU pre-admission form by 3 pm on August 5
3. First merit list will be declared on August 6 at 11 am
4. Submit and verify documents, undertaking form and pay fees online at individual college portals from August 6 to 11 up to 3 pm
5. Second merit list to be declared on August 11 at 7 pm
6. Submit and verify documents, undertaking and pay fees online from August 12 to 17 up to 3 pm
7. Third merit list to be out on August 17 at 7 pm
8. Submit and verify documents, undertaking and pay fees online from August 18 to 21, 2020.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)