Mumbai University Admissions 2020: Second Merit list out - List of documents needed for verification

On Tuesday, the Second Merit list for the University of Mumbai (MU) degree college admissions was declared. The lists has been declared on individual college websites for respective courses displaying cut-offs.

In an attempt to provide more time to students facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Mumbai (MU) extended the application deadline for online admissions to degree courses till August 5.

Now, students will have to submit and verify documents, undertaking and pay fees online from August 12 to 17 up to 3 pm.