Mumbai University's online admission for undergraduate degree courses to begin from July 24; see full schedule

As per the statement issued by the university, students are required to submit an undertaking for confirming their candidature at any one college of the university.

"The Principals of all Affiliated Colleges and Directors of Sub-campus, Thane, and Ratnagiri are hereby directed to strictly adhere to the schedule of admission. Colleges shall provide an online system to avoid the physical presence of students. Colleges in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar Districts where there may be difficulties in implementing of the online system and following in non-containment zones, those colleges may adopt the offline system and maintain social distancing. Other precautionary measures should be followed as per the directions of the concerned District Collector and Government of Maharashtra. If any Student has any technical facility issue, he/she may contact the nearest college," Mumbai University said in a statement.

Important dates for admission:

Sale of Admission Forms: Friday, July 24, 2020 to Tuesday 4 August, 2020

Pre Admission Online forms: Wednesday, July 22, 2020 to Tuesday August 4, 2020. (up to 1.00 p.m.)

Submission of Admission forms along with copy of Pre-Admission forms (Mandatory): Monday, July 27, 2020 to Tuesday August 4, 2020 (up to 3.00 p.m.) (In house admissions and Minority quota admissions be completed during this period)

First Merit List: August 4 (7pm)

Verification of Documents & payment of fees (with Undertaking form): August 5 to August 10 (up to 3pm)

Verification of documents and payment of fees: August 11 to August 17 (up to 3pm)

Third merit list: August 17 (7pm)

Verification of documents and payment of fees: August 18 to August 21(up to 3pm)

Link for online pre-admission registration is available on mum.digitaluniversity.ac

Helpline number of MU: 8411860004/020 66834821