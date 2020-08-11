Mumbai University Admissions 2020: Second Merit list out; Check the list here

On Tuesday, the Second Merit list for the University of Mumbai (MU) degree college admissions was declared. The lists has been declared on individual college websites for respective courses displaying cut-offs.
In an attempt to provide more time to students facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Mumbai (MU) extended the application deadline for online admissions to degree courses till August 5.
Check out the 2nd Merit list here:
1. SIES College of Commerce and Economics
2. KC College
3. Ruia College
The Covid-19 pandemic seems to have steered the trend towards first-year degree college courses such as information technology (IT), computer science (CS), biotechnology, microbiology, management studies (BMS), mass media (BMM), commerce honours and banking & insurance (BBI). With the first merit list under the University of Mumbai (MU) announced online on Thursday, both, the number of enrolments and cut-off marks have increased this year.
There was a 0.5-2 per cent rise in degree college cut-offs this year. In St Xavier's College, Fort, the cut-off for the first year Bachelor of Arts (FYBA) stood at 98.60 per cent for other boards and 92 per cent for HSC board (Arts) in the general category. Principal Rajendra Shinde said, "Overall, the cut-offs have risen this year by a margin for certain courses and substantially for some other programmes".
While the cut-offs stood at 86 per cent for biotechnology as compared to last year's 82 per cent in the general category, for BSc IT, it stood at 80 per cent against last year's 78 per cent in KC College, Churchgate, which is now under the Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate (HSNC) cluster university.
Steps to secure admissions to MU degree courses
1. Complete pre admission registration at
mum.digitaluniversity.ac by 1 pm on August 5
2. Submit admission forms of specific courses of individual colleges along with MU pre-admission form by 3 pm on August 5
3. First merit list will be declared on August 6 at 11 am
4. Submit and verify documents, undertaking form and pay fees online at individual college portals from August 6 to 11 up to 3 pm
5. Second merit list to be declared on August 11 at 7 pm
6. Submit and verify documents, undertaking and pay fees online from August 12 to 17 up to 3 pm
7. Third merit list to be out on August 17 at 7 pm
8. Submit and verify documents, undertaking and pay fees online from August 18 to 21, 2020.
Helpline number of MU: 8411860004/020 66834821
