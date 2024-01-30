Mumbai: Unauthorised Ticket Printing On UTS & AVTM Machines Sparks Probe By Indian Railways

Representative Image

Mumbai: Indian Railways (IR) has ordered an inquiry into the unauthorised printing of Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) and Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) stationary in Bhiwandi, Thane.

The Vigilance Department of Eastern Railway conducted surprise checks at Global Packaging in Bhumi World, Bhiwandi, Thane, and found unauthorised UTS thermal rolls intended for supply to Eastern Railways HQ in Howrah.

Eastern Railway had issued a Purchase Order to Crystal Forms Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, for printing and supplying UTS/ATVM rolls—72,100 UTS thermal rolls, each containing 500 tickets. However, concerns arose when the empanelled railway contractor subcontracted the printing work to Global Packaging, potentially violating government guidelines and raising concerns about ticket counterfeiting.

The Free Press Journal obtained a copy of a confidential memo from the Eastern Railways Vigilance office to the Principal Chief Materials Manager in Kolkata, highlighting the unauthorised printing.

Ticket printing can only be done under RBI & IBA approved printing presses

In the memo, Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer Dhananjay Kumar emphasised, “The printing work of tickets should be done at ISO-certified printing presses approved by RBI / Indian Banker Association as empanelled. Security printers with sufficient experience in printing railway tickets or similar security printing items.”

Unauthorised railway ticket printing triggers probe

The vigilance letter raised objections to the illegal subletting of printing work for railway tickets, not approved by RBI and the Indian Bank Association as empanelled security printers. Additionally, the matter has been reported to the Indian Banks' Association in Mumbai for necessary action against the firm.

Read Also Mumbai: Woman Commuter Caught With Bogus AC Train Pass By Western Railway Ticket Checkers

A total of 12,000 unauthorised UTV thermal rolls were printed by Global Packaging and supplied to Eastern Railway, while Crystal Forms Pvt. Ltd. supplied 18,000 UTV thermal rolls to Howrah. Eastern Railways Chief Public Relations Officer Kausik Mitra did not respond to calls and messages for comments.