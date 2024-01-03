Mumbai: Woman Commuter Caught With Bogus AC Train Pass By Western Railway Ticket Checkers

FPJ

A woman commuter identified as Jaishikha J Sahu was nabbed by ticket checkers on Western Railway (WR) for using bogus pass of air conditioned local train on Wednesday. Both women ticket checkers, Harpreet Kaur and Jaswinder Kaur serving as Deputy Chief Ticket Inspectors in Mumbai Central division.

Accused showed expired pass

The ticket checkers were deployed in a Virar -Churchgate air conditioned local trains for routine checking. The accused womon commuters identified as Jaishikha J Sahu. When asked for tickets by the checking staff, accused Jaishikha showed a pass, which was expired on December 28. Further investigations not only confirmed the pass as fake but also led to the discovery of another counterfeit pass in Sahu's possession.

According to official statements, when confronted, Sahu claimed to have acquired the passes from a shop near the railway booking board. She asserted that the shopkeeper assured her of discounted rates, leading her to pay Rs 1,880 for a monthly pass from December 29, 2022 to January 28, 2023 and Rs 2,548 for another quarterly pass from September 29, 2023 to December 28, 2023.

Dubious explanation raised concerns

The accused's dubious explanation raises concerns about the existence of such fraudulent schemes targeting unsuspecting commuters. Harpreet Kaur, a two-time international silver medalist in 400-metre hurdles and the current Western Railway athletics coach for the women's team, and Jaswinder Kaur, an accomplished international hockey player, are both part of the Sports Squad of Western Railways Mumbai Central Division. Their keen observation and dedication to duty resulted in the exposure of this illicit operation.This is not the first incident of its kind. Earlier in July 2023 a woman was also nabbed by the WR ticket checkers while using fake pass of air conditioned local trains.