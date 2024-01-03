Mumbai: Western Railway Set For Major Block On January 3 & 4 Amid Gokhale ROB Construction; Check Details | File Image

In connection with the construction work of Gokhale ROB, a major traffic and power block will be implemented from 01:40 hrs to 04:40 hrs on UP and Down harbour lines, slow lines, fast lines, as well as 5th and 6th lines in the intervening night of Wednesday/Thursday, i.e., January 3 & 4. Due to this block, a few Western Railway trains will be cancelled or regulated.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the trains that will be cancelled or regulated on 3rd/4th January 2024 are as follows:

Cancellation of Mumbai Suburban Trains:

Train No. 92192 Virar – Andheri local departing from Virar at 22:18.

Train No. 92003 Andheri - Virar local departing from Andheri at 04:25.

Train No. 92198 Vasai Road – Andheri local departing from Vasai Road at 23:15.

Train No. 92005 Andheri - Virar local departing from Andheri at 04:40.

Train No. 90002 Andheri - Churchgate local departing from Andheri at 04:05.

Train No. 91047 Churchgate - Vile Parle local departing from Churchgate at 00:31.

Trains Partially Cancelled:

Train No. 91055 Churchgate- Borivali local departing from Churchgate at 01:00 hrs will run up to Bandra and will be partially cancelled between Bandra and Borivali.

Train No. 90004 Borivali-Churchgate local departing from Borivali at 03:50 hrs will be partially cancelled between Borivali and Bandra and will run from Bandra.

Regulation of Mumbai Suburban Trains:

Train No. 90006 Virar - Churchgate local departing from Virar at 03:25 will be regulated by 00:15 min.

Train No. 90008 Borivali - Churchgate local departing from Borivali at 04:05 will be regulated by 00:15 min.

Train No. 90012 Virar - Borivali local departing from Virar at 03:35 will be regulated by 00:10 min.

Details of long-distance Trains to be affected:

Train No. 19038 Barauni-Bandra Terminus Avadh Express will be regulated by 45 minutes at Borivali and will arrive at Bandra Terminus late by 60 minutes.

Train No. 20942 Ghazipur City-Bandra Terminus Super-fast Express will be regulated by 30 minutes at Borivali and will arrive at Bandra Terminus late by 45 minutes.

Train No. 22946 Okha-Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail will be regulated by 30 minutes on the Surat-Borivali section and will reach Mumbai Central 30 minutes late.