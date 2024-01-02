Western Railway Introduces Waterless Urinals In Locomotives

Waterless urinals In locomotives | Western Railway

In a groundbreaking move towards both environmental sustainability and the well-being of their Loco Pilots, Western Railway's Electric Loco Shed at Valsad has recently installed a waterless urinal in a Goods train Locomotive Engine (WAG-9HC Loco No. 32408). This innovative step not only enhances the convenience for the Loco crew during their long duty hours but also marks a significant stride in the realm of green initiatives within the railway sector.

"The unisex modular waterless urinal, designed in accordance with RDSO specifications and guidelines, is located at the rear end of Cab -1, constructed with a durable Stainless Steel body. One of its key features is its water-repellent nature, facilitating easy cleaning with a toilet cleaner agent when necessary. Moreover, the urinal boasts a Silicone membrane ensuring unidirectional flow, contributing to its efficiency and hygiene standards" said an official of WR.

Advanced features of waterless urinals

Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, highlights the advanced features of this urinal. The UV-based sanitation and disinfection facility ensures a germ-free environment, while a built-in automatic proximity-based sanitizer dispenser adds an extra layer of cleanliness. To address any potential odor concerns, the urinal is equipped with a strainer and Metal Jali to hold naphthalene balls and urinal mats.

"A noteworthy safety feature of the waterless urinal is its restricted usage when the Loco speed exceeds 1.5 kmph. This mechanism, coupled with a locked door at higher speeds, ensures the safety and stability of the Loco crew during transit" said an official.

The stainless steel ( SS) fabricated body undergoes powder coating and smudge-proof painting, emphasizing not only functionality but also aesthetics. The design of the Stainless Steel Commode is compatible for both men and women, promoting inclusivity in its usage.

"This initiative by Western Railway not only addresses the immediate needs of the Loco crew but also sets an example for sustainable practices within the broader transportation sector. The installation of waterless urinals in locomotives aligns with the global push towards eco-friendly solutions and serves as a testament to the railway's commitment to a cleaner, greener future" said an official.