Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray To Lead Mega Town Hall Event Against Speaker Narwekar's Order On Shiv Sena MLA Disqualification

Uddhav Thackeray | ANI

Uddhav Thackeray is set to host a mega town hall event at the Worli National Sports Club of India (NSCI) Dome on Tuesday, January 16, to discuss and oppose the recent order issued by Maharahstra Legislative Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar in the Shiv Sena MLA disqualification petition.

"We have invited reporters from across India to discuss the order by Speaker Narwekar. It is an open press conference attended by press reporters and legal experts. We want to discuss how justice and constitutional provisions have been flouted before addressing the press. It will be a public teardown of the speaker's order," said Sanjay Raut, UBT Sena MP.

Saamana slams Narwekar

The UBT Shiv Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, has stated that Narwekar has disregarded all the suggestions and guidelines provided by the Supreme Court when considering MLA disqualification. There is anger among the people of Maharashtra, and Uddhav Thackeray intends to dismantle Narwekar's orders that have violated the constitution.

For the first time in India's history, a significant press conference has been organised, and people are also invited to attend.

Sanjay Raut remarked that Narwekar's order is the height of untruthfulness. The post of the assembly chairman is constitutional, and the person holding this position should be neutral. However, Narwekar has exceeded the said limit.