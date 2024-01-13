 Mumbai: 16 Shiv Sena UBT Workers Booked For Unlawful Assembly & Rioting In Vile Parle; Protest Erupts After Speaker’s Verdict
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 16 Shiv Sena UBT Workers Booked For Unlawful Assembly & Rioting In Vile Parle; Protest Erupts After Speaker’s Verdict

Mumbai: 16 Shiv Sena UBT Workers Booked For Unlawful Assembly & Rioting In Vile Parle; Protest Erupts After Speaker’s Verdict

The workers assembled at Mogubai Chowk for the protest and raised slogans against Narwekar’s decision and attempted to burn his effigy.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 11:13 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 16 Shiv Sena UBT Workers Booked For Unlawful Assembly & Rioting In Vile Parle; Protest Erupts After Rahul Narwekar’s Verdict | Saamana

The Vile Parle police have filed a case against 16 Shiv Sena (UBT) workers for alleged unlawful assembly and rioting after Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s verdict on the real Shiv Sena party. 

The accused

The accused include Vile Parle coordinator Nitin Dicholkar, shaka pramukh Anil Malap, Yuva Sena coordinator Popat Bedarkar, office-bearer Chandrakant Pawar and Jalgaon’s seamark pramukh Sanjay Sawant.

Details of incident

According to the police report, Dicholkar visited the Vile Parle police station on Thursday afternoon and handed over an agitation letter to senior police inspector Renuka Buwa, who did not grant the permission. However, later in the evening, the workers assembled at Mogubai Chowk for the protest and raised slogans against Narwekar’s decision and attempted to burn his effigy. When the police intervened, some workers threatened to throw the burning effigy at them. The police, however, managed to extinguish the fire. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-8) Dixit Gedam said that a case has been filed and legal action has been taken, but did not disclose whether the workers have been arrested.

Read Also
Video: Credit War Erupts As BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) Supporters Come Face To Face At Digha Station...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 16 Shiv Sena UBT Workers Booked For Unlawful Assembly & Rioting In Vile Parle; Protest...

Mumbai: 16 Shiv Sena UBT Workers Booked For Unlawful Assembly & Rioting In Vile Parle; Protest...

Mumbai: IAS Officer Ashwini Bhide Calls British Airways 'Racist' After Company Downgrades Premium...

Mumbai: IAS Officer Ashwini Bhide Calls British Airways 'Racist' After Company Downgrades Premium...

Mumbai: Bandra Builder Faces Case For Alleged Death Threats & Fraud In Crores

Mumbai: Bandra Builder Faces Case For Alleged Death Threats & Fraud In Crores

MTHL Inaugurated: Commuters Seen Halting Vehicles For Clicking Photos On Atal Setu, Littering...

MTHL Inaugurated: Commuters Seen Halting Vehicles For Clicking Photos On Atal Setu, Littering...

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 5 For Trying To Obtain German Visa With Fake Documents

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 5 For Trying To Obtain German Visa With Fake Documents